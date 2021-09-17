Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 639,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5,215.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $139.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.