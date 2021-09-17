Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 39.9% over the last three years.

Shares of LXP opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

