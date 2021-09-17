Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.