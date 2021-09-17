Ethic Inc. Acquires 3,370 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Western Digital by 120.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $3,793,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 31.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Western Digital by 582.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.