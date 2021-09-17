Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $964.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

