Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the August 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LMRMF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. The company has a market cap of $19.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

