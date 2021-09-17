Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend payment by 150.0% over the last three years.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $498.83 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $244.03 and a 12-month high of $505.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 119.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.