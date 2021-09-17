Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Update

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,372,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,044,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,604,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,834,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.