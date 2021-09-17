Alien Worlds Reaches Market Capitalization of $188.63 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $188.63 million and approximately $104.35 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00117748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00172414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07288810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.65 or 0.99864256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.91 or 0.00841418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

