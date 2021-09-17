Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.76 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

