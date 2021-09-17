Radix Trading Up 42% Over Last Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Radix has a total market cap of $102.84 million and $12.83 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radix has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00134820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044853 BTC.

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

