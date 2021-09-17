Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.10. Zynga posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $121,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,960,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,078,323 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 210,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,961 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.