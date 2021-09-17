-$0.72 EPS Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.