Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 59,258 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 57.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59,258 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $60,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,554.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $945.00 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,517.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,343.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

