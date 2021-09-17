Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

