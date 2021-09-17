Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

KALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

