Primecap Management Co. CA Has $192.75 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.93% of MaxLinear worth $192,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,407,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after acquiring an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $52.35 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $1,484,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 985,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,748,095.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,904 shares of company stock valued at $374,709 and sold 207,637 shares valued at $9,860,801. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.60.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

