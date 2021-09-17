Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,795,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $220,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Jabil by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jabil by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

