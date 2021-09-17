LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,023,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.08% of LivaNova worth $338,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.