Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,013,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 745,238 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.29% of Corning worth $450,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $212,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $893,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 350,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $38.84 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

