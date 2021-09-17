Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,859,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.29 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

