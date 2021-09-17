Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 2,481 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.