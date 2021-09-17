Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 114 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $217.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.