Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 92.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $33.39 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.