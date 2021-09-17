Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.26.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $157.60 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.