BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after buying an additional 113,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 311.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 613,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 464,556 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.45 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

