The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.94 billion-$17.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.14 billion.

The Gap stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

Several research firms have commented on GPS. TheStreet downgraded The Gap from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.32.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,541 shares of company stock worth $3,850,485. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.