abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $43,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.