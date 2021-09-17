Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,573 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $51,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.84.

NYSE SLB opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.