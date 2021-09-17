PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

PVH stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. lifted their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.58.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

