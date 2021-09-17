MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 396,828 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 1,777.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MTG stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

