World Asset Management Inc Sells 295 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 84.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Best Buy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,642 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $109.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

