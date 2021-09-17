Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

