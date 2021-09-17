Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $323.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.01 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.54 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock worth $178,608,131. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

