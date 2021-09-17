226 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,717 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $12,536,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 191,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $187.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $280.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

