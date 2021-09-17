T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

