Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE AND opened at C$50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 41.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.22.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.55 million. Research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3916699 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AND shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.67.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

