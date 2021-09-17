Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
TSE AND opened at C$50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 41.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.22.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.55 million. Research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3916699 earnings per share for the current year.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.
