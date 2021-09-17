Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $110,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 572,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $198.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.