Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 27.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

