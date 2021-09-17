Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 5,045 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,634,000 after acquiring an additional 879,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after acquiring an additional 418,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

