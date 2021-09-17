Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,036 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

