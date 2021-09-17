Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 650 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $20,318,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

