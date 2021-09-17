Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $510,000 Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

