S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in S&P Global by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $454.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

