Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 630 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $136.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average is $153.75. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

