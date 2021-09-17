Smith Moore & CO. Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,959,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $277.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of -322.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.73. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.