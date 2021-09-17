BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

