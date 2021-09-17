CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 836.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 853.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 469,427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 882.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $854,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $89.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.79, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

