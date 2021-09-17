Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $621,000 Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

