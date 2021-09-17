Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $77,351,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after buying an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after buying an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

