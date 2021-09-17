Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,854 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

